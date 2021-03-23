514 shopping malls, schools sealed over SOPs violation

District administration has sealed 514 shopping malls, marriage halls, restaurants and schools in addition to imposing a fine of Rs.445,000 on charge of violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs and lockdown during past eight days in district Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :District administration has sealed 514 shopping malls, marriage halls, restaurants and schools in addition to imposing a fine of Rs.445,000 on charge of violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs and lockdown during past eight days in district Faisalabad.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said on Tuesday that anti-coronavirus SOPs were being implemented in true letter and spirit in district Faisalabad by taking strict action against violators.

He said that during past 24 hours, the officers of District administration had sealed four schools, 24 shopping malls, nine marriage halls and thee restaurants for violating coronavirus SOPs.

In this way, 50 private schools, 352 shopping malls, 80 restaurants and 32 marriage halls were sealed in last eight days.

Deputy Commissioner also appealed the people to adopt precautionary measures against coronavirus pandemic and use facemasks while going outside.

In next step, fine would also be imposed on those who will visit public places without wearing facemasks, he warned.