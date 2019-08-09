5147 drivers, riders challaned in Karachi

The Karachi Police on Friday on the directives of Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon in its special campaign titled "No Helmet -No Ride, One-way or Wrong Way and Fancy number plates" challaned around 5147 vehicles and motorbikes for violation of one-way, not wearing helmets and fancy number plates/tinted glasses recovered Rs 0.9 million in terms of fine

According to a spokesman of the Traffic Police Karachi, the traffic police impounded 1234 motorcycles.

As per details, the South District Traffic and Police issued 1067 tickets, City 576, Central 511, East 504, Korangi 269, West 1461 and Malir 348 on the campaign. While 13 drivers were arrested for violation of Motor Vehicle Ordinance (MVO).