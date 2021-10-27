515 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Another 515 confirmed cases of dengue were reported from across Punjab, out of which, 367 cases from the provincial capital during the last 24 hours.

In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that 55 dengue cases were reported from Rawalpindi, 8 from Bahawalpur, 9 from Shiekhupura, 7 each from Faisalabad and Hafizabad, 6 each from Gujranwala and Nankana Sahib, 5 from Attock, 4 each from Jhang, Jehlum and Sahiwal.

A total of 11665 confirmed cases of dengue were reported in Punjab and 9,668 in Lahore this year, he added.

Two deaths were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours, raising the toll to 34.

Two of the deceased were from Lahore.

He said that a total of 2,264 patients were admitted across Punjab, out of which 1,286 patients were admitted in Lahore hospitals while 978 patients were admitted in hospitals of other cities of Punjab, he added.

Talking about availability of beds for dengue patients in hospitals, Health Secretary Imran Baloch said that 4,989 beds were currently allocated for dengue patients in hospitals across Punjab.

Out of which 2,264 beds were currently occupied.

In last 24 hours, 400,466 indoor and 92,900 outdoor locations were checked across the Punjab, while larvae were destroyed from 1,666 locations.

In Lahore, 65,296 indoor places and 10,033 outdoor places were checked and 1,132 positivecontainers were destroyed.