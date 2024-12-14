515 Power Pilferers Detected In LESCO Region In 24 Hours
Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2024 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 515 connections from where consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts: Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara, during its anti-power theft campaign in the last 24 hour.
A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Saturday that the company had also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 165 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 34 accused have been arrested by the respective police. Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations.
During last 24 hours, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft. Among the seized connections, 15 commercial, two agricultural, one industrial and 497 domestic, and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. All these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 565,377 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 13.309 million.
