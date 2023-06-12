51,660 bikers fined during ongoing year for riding without helmets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) has taken strict action against motorcyclists who were found riding without helmets, issuing a total of 51,660 fine tickets. The ICP aims to uphold a commendable traffic system in the city and crack down on negligence displayed by individuals on the roads.

According to a police spokesman, the extensive issuance of fine tickets emphasizes the ICP's commitment to ensuring the safety of road users. Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad commended this performance and highlighted the vigorous campaign launched by the ICP, aligning with the directives of CPO Safe City/Traffic, to raise awareness among citizens about traffic rules.

Following these directives, ICP personnel have been instructed to enforce traffic rules and regulations without any bias based on status or rank. They are also urged to demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

The ICP is utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public and create a safe road environment. In this regard, the Chief Traffic Officer made a special appeal to parents, urging them not to permit their children to ride bikes or drive cars until they reach the age of maturity.

The Chief Traffic Officer emphasized that the purpose behind issuing traffic violation tickets is not merely punitive but rather to ensure the safety and security of the public. He further appealed to parents to refrain from allowing their underage children to operate motorcycles, as this poses a significant risk to their well-being.

Through these stringent measures, the ICP aims to instill a sense of responsibility and compliance with traffic regulations, ultimately making the roads of the capital city safer for everyone.