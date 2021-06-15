517 coronavirus patients recovered on Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 517 coronavirus patients were recovered on Tuesday during the last 24 hours reported the Health department here.

According to the data shared by the Health department, as many as 301,476 coronavirus patients recovered so far in public sector hospitals operating under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments across the province.

Punjab Secretary Specialized Healthcare Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan said that decline in wave of coronavirus pandemic was witnessed in the province which reflect that out of 7499 beds reserved in all government hospitals for coronavirus patients, 6535 beds were lying unoccupied.

Likewise, 1555 beds reserved in government hospitals of Lahore and 1358 beds were vacant so far.

The Secretary SHC&MED said that the department had arranged 3327 beds in isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 3029 beds were vacant.

However, 412 beds for coronavirus patients were reserved in isolation wards set up in government hospitals of Lahore and 362 beds were unoccupied.

In addition, 3388 beds were also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from COVID-19 in all the hospitals of government and 2903 beds were vacant while, in hospitals of Lahore, 865 beds reserved in HDU and 742 beds were unoccupied, Nabeel added.

The Secretary SHC said the Health department had arranged 784 ventilators for coronavirus patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 181 ventilators were under use while 603 were unoccupied.

Around 284 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 70 were occupied and 208 ventilators were vacant, said Nabeel Awan.