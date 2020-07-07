UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

517 Criminals Nabbed During June

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 04:55 PM

517 criminals nabbed during June

The district police caught 517 criminals, including184 proclaimed offenders, and recovered stolen/snatched property as well as weapons from them during June last

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The district police caught 517 criminals, including184 proclaimed offenders, and recovered stolen/snatched property as well as weapons from them during June last.

According to police sources here on Tuesday, the campaign against criminals was launched on the order of DPO Kasur, Zahid Nawaz Marwat.

As per police, their teams arrested 20 outlaws belonging to six notorious gangs, 187 proclaimed offenders,10 court absconders, 107 drug traffickers, 130 accused with weapons and 66 gamblers. The police teams also recovered stolen/snatched property worth Rs 1,511,000, illegally kept weapons including two klashnikovs, 12 rifles, 22 guns, 5 carbines, 89 pistols, narcotics-- 66 kilograms hash, 1431 litres liquor, unearthed distilleries, recovered stake money from the gamblers.

Related Topics

Police Kasur Money June Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

JIT report on Uzair Baloch incomplete, says Ali Za ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Exports Office, Dubai Exports to host Di ..

26 minutes ago

Lootah names new COO, CFO; marks seamless transiti ..

49 minutes ago

Dubai Sports World Marks Official Opening At Dubai ..

54 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif asks NA Speaker to form parliamenta ..

1 hour ago

Pakistani Reconnaissance Plane Crashes in Eastern ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.