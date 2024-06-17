Open Menu

517 Rescuers Deployed For Eid-ul-Azha Duty

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2024 | 07:30 PM

517 rescuers deployed for Eid-ul-Azha duty

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) As many as 517 rescuers from the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) performed their duties in Sargodha district on Eid-ul-Azha.

District Emergency Officer Sargodha Mazhar Hussain Shah told APP that for provision of timely response in case of any untoward situation, 19 rescue posts were set up in Sargodha whereas 507 rescuers were performing their duties.

They were well equipped with 19 ambulances, 42 motorbike ambulances, five fire vehicles.

He said the deployed personnel were alert to meet any untoward situation.

Related Topics

Fire Punjab Vehicles Alert Sargodha From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

11 hours ago
 PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

20 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

1 day ago
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

2 days ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

2 days ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

2 days ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

2 days ago
 Hot, dry weather for city

Hot, dry weather for city

2 days ago
 Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to en ..

Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan