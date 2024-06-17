517 Rescuers Deployed For Eid-ul-Azha Duty
Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2024 | 07:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) As many as 517 rescuers from the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) performed their duties in Sargodha district on Eid-ul-Azha.
District Emergency Officer Sargodha Mazhar Hussain Shah told APP that for provision of timely response in case of any untoward situation, 19 rescue posts were set up in Sargodha whereas 507 rescuers were performing their duties.
They were well equipped with 19 ambulances, 42 motorbike ambulances, five fire vehicles.
He said the deployed personnel were alert to meet any untoward situation.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Memon urges nation to remember Kashmir, Palestine people in Eid prayer, celebration15 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Adha prayer offered in Hazara division amid strict security35 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, DC share Eid joys at SOS village55 minutes ago
-
Strenuous efforts under way to steer country out of economic crisis: Rana Sanaullah55 minutes ago
-
RCB collects 910 tonnes of sacrificial carcasses on Eidul Azha1 hour ago
-
PM offers Eid-ul-Azha prayer at Model Town; prays for country's progress1 hour ago
-
Punjab CM greets people on Eid-ul-Azha1 hour ago
-
Abbottabad Police celebrate Eid-ul-Adha with enthusiasm1 hour ago
-
More than 900,000 Holy Quran gifted pilgrims Madinah airports1 hour ago
-
KFM condemns India's closure of Jamia Masjid on Eid2 hours ago
-
Citizens celebrate Eidul Azha in Hyderabad2 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi directs CDA chairman to personally monitor for cleanliness operation2 hours ago