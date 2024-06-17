517 rescuers deployed for Eid-ul-Azha duty

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) As many as 517 rescuers from the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) performed their duties in Sargodha district on Eid-ul-Azha.

District Emergency Officer Sargodha Mazhar Hussain Shah told APP that for provision of timely response in case of any untoward situation, 19 rescue posts were set up in Sargodha whereas 507 rescuers were performing their duties.

They were well equipped with 19 ambulances, 42 motorbike ambulances, five fire vehicles.

He said the deployed personnel were alert to meet any untoward situation.