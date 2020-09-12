517 suspected cases of Dengue virus reported in Punjab on Saturday

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :No new confirmed case of Dengue virus was reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Friday, 517 suspected cases of Dengue virus were reported during last 24 hours who have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted. So far 46 cases of Dengue have been confirmed since January this year in the province, however, 42 patients have been discharged after recovery and currently 4 patients of Dengue virus are under treatment.

No death due to Dengue have been reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government. The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and the anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvas from 12,832 places during the last seven days.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment cleanand dry to protect themselves from dengue.