UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5176 People Rescued By Rescue 1122 In March 2021

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 05:20 PM

5176 people rescued by Rescue 1122 in March 2021

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The control room of Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 59840 phone calls during March 2021 of which 5341 calls were emergency related.

According to the monthly report issued by District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur Baqir Hussain today, the average time to reach the emergency spot was 6.9 minutes. As many as 1256 road accidents, 51 fire-related incidents and 101 fight incidents were reported last month. Total 3402 medical emergencies, 2 incidents of drowning and 528 other rescue-related emergencies were dealt with in March 2021 by Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur.

Report further told that 5176 people were rescued in the month, of which 2154 were provided first aid on the spot while 2844 were taken to hospitals. A total of 178 deaths were reported in the month due to various incidents. As many as 578 patients were shifted from Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals to Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Civil Hospital under Patient Transfer Service.

The report also appreciated frontline workers of Rescue 1122 who are battling against the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Road Victoria Bahawalpur March Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

82,833 doses COVID-19 vaccine administered during ..

11 minutes ago

French President awards &#039;Officer of the Legio ..

12 minutes ago

KP govt to give more relief to employees: Shahram ..

3 minutes ago

Micro lockdown imposed in various Sialkot areas

4 minutes ago

Hasan Ali is fit and available for selection  for ..

50 minutes ago

Power supply restored to affected areas: Pesco

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.