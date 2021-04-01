5176 people rescued by Rescue 1122 in March 2021

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The control room of Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 59840 phone calls during March 2021 of which 5341 calls were emergency related.

According to the monthly report issued by District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur Baqir Hussain today, the average time to reach the emergency spot was 6.9 minutes. As many as 1256 road accidents, 51 fire-related incidents and 101 fight incidents were reported last month. Total 3402 medical emergencies, 2 incidents of drowning and 528 other rescue-related emergencies were dealt with in March 2021 by Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur.

Report further told that 5176 people were rescued in the month, of which 2154 were provided first aid on the spot while 2844 were taken to hospitals. A total of 178 deaths were reported in the month due to various incidents. As many as 578 patients were shifted from Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals to Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Civil Hospital under Patient Transfer Service.

The report also appreciated frontline workers of Rescue 1122 who are battling against the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.