519 new corona cases reported during last 24 hours, taking toll to 14006 in KP

About 519 new corona cases were reported during the last 24 hours on Monday, taking the total cases of infection in Khyber Pakhtubkhwa province to 14006

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :About 519 new corona cases were reported during the last 24 hours on Monday, taking the total cases of infection in Khyber Pakhtubkhwa province to 14006.

According to daily update by Health Department KP, 12 more lives were lost during the above mentioned period, raising the death toll to 587.

Among death, four are reported in Peshawar, two in Malakand, two in Manshera and one each in Mardan and Lower Dir districts.

About 37 patients recovered from the illness, taking the tally to 3579. While the total number of corona tests conducted so far in KP is 81,442.