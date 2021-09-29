(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has planned 519 roads' projects amounting to Rs 37,476 million to herald socio-economic development and for promotion of trade and tourism in all districts of the province.

In line with the Prime Minister's vision of uniformed development in all districts of Pakistan, the Khyber Pakthunkhwa government would construct 519 roads projects including 69 new with allocation of Rs 3318.783 million and Rs 34,157.217 million for 450 ongoing projects during current fiscal year to bolster roads' connectivity and promote trade in the tourism and mineral rich province.

Officials in KP government told APP on Wednesday that work on blacktopping of Pir Baba road has been launched to open up the scenic areas of Buner district for tourism. Buner is very rich for marble and mineral resources and asphalting of the road would directly benefit thousands of labourers and investors.

Buner's most populated towns including Torwarsak having population of 35,165, Totalai with 24,562 people, Ragga with 23,726 and Ellai with 23,678 persons would be largely benefited.

Blacktopping work on Rehmatabad to Taameeri in Karak district have been speed up to facilitate people. Farmers and livestock growers would be able to bring their goods to main markets to receive maximum capital.

As per new roads' major schemes, Rs 389.110 million would be spent on construction of roads and bridges in Shahigram Madain Swat, Rs 2000 million for purchase of land for Kalash roads in Lower Chitral, Rs1200 million for conducting feasibility studies for detailed designing and construction of grade separated intersection at Shaheed Chowk Timergara, Rs500 million for construction, rehabilitation and widening of roads in union councils Abakhel, Warsak, Elai, Gadizai, Pacha, Malakpur, Daggar and Gokand in Buner.

Similarly, blacktopping of roads and bridges at tehsil Kabal Swat amounting to Rs700 million, construction and up-gradation of asphalting road from Dalokhel to Addakhel in Lakki Marwat district costing Rs125.750 million, five kilometer road from Indus Highway to Jhoke Karlo and eight kilometers road form Jalebi Morth to Baghwani D.I. Khan costing Rs125.259 million, purchase of land for flyover to improve entry into Abbottabad City amounting to Rs 1000 million and construction of Kacheri Chowk to Shaheen Plaza Bannu Road in Kohat costing Rs274.

416 million after completion would change destiny of people.

To open-up remote and mountainous districts, he said work on improvement and widening of 64 kilometers Nizampur Nowshera-Kohat districts amounting to Rs2796.756 million, rehabilitation of Gulshinabad-Janana Mili HanguPattak and dualization of old Bannu road from Janana Milli to Kohat University on Indus Highway with a proposed allocation of Rs1430.483 million, rehabilitation of 14 kilometer Takht-Bhai Rajjar Road from Ghani Khan road to Saro Shah in Charsadda district amounting to Rs1498.019 million accelerated.

In KP's southern districts, Government started feasibility study for construction of 64.90 kilometers Circular Bypass Road Bannu, blacktopping of Swari-Dewana Baba 11 km road including RCC bridge at Tangu in Buner costing Rs1464.977 million, widening and improvement of Tarnawa Kohala Bala road 35km in Haripur district costing Rs2232.195 million and improvement viz a viz rehabilitation of 35km Karapa-Shakardara Road amounting to Rs2266.330 million.

The official said three mega projects, including two motorways worth Rs315.5bn for KP has recently been considered by ECNEC including construction of Dir Motorway. Sponsored by KP Government, the project would be executed by Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (PHA) with an estimated cost of Rs38.991 billion, which would make KP especially Malakand division a hub of trade and tourism.

The 29.377 kilometers long four-lane dual carriageway starts from Chakdara and culminate at Rabat Dir district would have all modern facilities including service areas, bridges, tunnels, underpasses and cross road flyovers.

Similarly, another mega 'Peshawar-D.I.Khan Motorway' project costing Rs276.529 billion has been approved also by ECNEC and would be executed by Provincial Highway Authority. The 360km six-lane Peshawar-D.I.Khan Motorway will pass through Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank districts and ends at Dera Ismail Khan. With construction of Peshawar-DI Khan and Khyber Pass Corridor volume of trade among Pakistan, Afghanistan and Central Asian States would get a record upward boost.