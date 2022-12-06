51st anniversary of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed observed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The 51st anniversary of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider was observed on Tuesday at Lahore.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, General Officer Commanding, Major General Malik Amir Muhammad Khan laid floral wreath at Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed's mausoleum.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented a guard of honour. Various people from different walks of life, civil and military officials and relatives of Shaheed attended the wreath-laying ceremony.