51st Martyrdom Anniversary Of London Martyrs Of Kashmir To Be Remembered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2024 | 03:20 PM

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) On February 20th, the 51st martyrdom anniversary of the young Kashmiri martyrs of London, Hanif Shaheed, and Basharat Shaheed will be commemorated in Azad Jammu Kashmir, Pakistan, and the United Kingdom.

According to APP Correspondent, The event will be held with utmost respect and honor, reaffirming the commitment to continue the mission of these martyrs until the liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir from Indian control.

The AJK government, along with social and human rights organizations, has planned extensive programs to observe the anniversary at the mausoleums of Bashrat Shaheed in Palak and Hanif Shaheed in Mirpur. Dignitaries and people from all walks of life will gather to pay tribute to the martyrs by placing floral wreaths and offering prayers for their departed souls.

The Martyrs of London, Basharat Shaheed and Hanif Shaheed both born in Mirpur, British nationals with roots in Azad Kashmir had bravely held hostage the staff of the Indian High Commission in London in 1973. Their demand was the release of 90 thousand Pakistani prisoners of war during the fall of Dacca in 1971.

By observing the martyrdom anniversary, the people of Jammu and Kashmir reaffirm their unwavering resolve that Pakistan is the ultimate destination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The aim is to achieve their aspirations of self-determination under international norms and commitments.

The commemoration serves as a reminder to continue the struggle for the completion of their mission, making the Kashmir freedom movement a resounding success.

APP/ahr/378

