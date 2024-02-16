51st Martyrdom Anniversary Of London Martyrs Of Kashmir To Be Remembered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2024 | 03:20 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) On February 20th, the 51st martyrdom anniversary of the young Kashmiri martyrs of London, Hanif Shaheed, and Basharat Shaheed will be commemorated in Azad Jammu Kashmir, Pakistan, and the United Kingdom.
According to APP Correspondent, The event will be held with utmost respect and honor, reaffirming the commitment to continue the mission of these martyrs until the liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir from Indian control.
The AJK government, along with social and human rights organizations, has planned extensive programs to observe the anniversary at the mausoleums of Bashrat Shaheed in Palak and Hanif Shaheed in Mirpur. Dignitaries and people from all walks of life will gather to pay tribute to the martyrs by placing floral wreaths and offering prayers for their departed souls.
The Martyrs of London, Basharat Shaheed and Hanif Shaheed both born in Mirpur, British nationals with roots in Azad Kashmir had bravely held hostage the staff of the Indian High Commission in London in 1973. Their demand was the release of 90 thousand Pakistani prisoners of war during the fall of Dacca in 1971.
By observing the martyrdom anniversary, the people of Jammu and Kashmir reaffirm their unwavering resolve that Pakistan is the ultimate destination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The aim is to achieve their aspirations of self-determination under international norms and commitments.
The commemoration serves as a reminder to continue the struggle for the completion of their mission, making the Kashmir freedom movement a resounding success.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to lock horns tomorrow
PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office Omar Ayub Khan in 24 cases
Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-confidence move against Imran Kh ..
Private operators to start booking for Hajj from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024
Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16
Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar
Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'
FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange
Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..
PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor inaugurates Keamari- Boat Basin road7 minutes ago
-
Financial crisis hit printing of textbook in KP17 minutes ago
-
Allied hospital's surgical emergency opened after revamp27 minutes ago
-
Wife of Ali Nawaz Shah passes away47 minutes ago
-
Three die as roof collapses after gas cylinder blast57 minutes ago
-
Three booked for trader's murder57 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief benefited most from no-confidence motion against PTI-led govt: Kundi57 minutes ago
-
Seminar on 'Intricacies of vegetable seed production' held:1 hour ago
-
Dry weather predicts across northern Sindh1 hour ago
-
PHC asks ECP to scrutinize forms 45, 47; address grievances of candidates1 hour ago
-
PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office Omar Ayub Khan in 24 cases2 hours ago
-
ANF recovers 108 kg drugs in five operations2 hours ago