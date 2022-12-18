51st Shahadat anniversary of Lance Naik Mehfooz Shaheed observed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :The 51st Shahadat (martyrdom) anniversary of Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider was observed on Sunday at Mehfoozabad, old Pind Malkan.

Major General Shoaib Bin Akram, laid wreath at Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed's mausoleum, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour where various people from different walks of life, civil and military officials and relatives of Shuhada (martyrs) attended the wreath laying ceremony.