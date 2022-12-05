51st Shahadat anniversary of Major Akram Shaheed observed in Jhelum

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The 51st Shahadat anniversary of Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, was observed on Monday at Jhelum.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, General Officer Commanding, Major General Muhammad Nadeem Ashraf laid a floral wreath at Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed's mausoleum.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented a guard of honour.

Moreover, various people from different walks of life, civil and military officials, and relatives of Shaheed attended the wreath-laying ceremony.