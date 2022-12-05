UrduPoint.com

51st Shahadat Anniversary Of Major Akram Shaheed Observed In Jhelum

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2022 | 04:00 PM

51st Shahadat anniversary of Major Akram Shaheed observed in Jhelum

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The 51st Shahadat anniversary of Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, was observed on Monday at Jhelum.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, General Officer Commanding, Major General Muhammad Nadeem Ashraf laid a floral wreath at Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed's mausoleum.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented a guard of honour.

Moreover, various people from different walks of life, civil and military officials, and relatives of Shaheed attended the wreath-laying ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Martyrs Shaheed ISPR Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Nizamani after being attacked in Kabul returns hom ..

Nizamani after being attacked in Kabul returns home

2 minutes ago
 Death anniversaries of Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy, ..

Death anniversaries of Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy, Patras Bukhari being observed ..

21 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates refurbishment project of Units 5 a ..

PM inaugurates refurbishment project of Units 5 and 6 of Mangla Dam

29 minutes ago
 Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

2 hours ago
 Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding t ..

Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding to any kind of aggression, Army ..

2 hours ago
 LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.