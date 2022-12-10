51st Shahadat anniversary of Sowar Hussain Shaheed observed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :The 51st Shahadat (martyrdom) anniversary of Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider was observed on Saturday at Dhoke Muhammad Hussain near Gujar Khan.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Officer Commanding, Major General Muhammad Irfan laid a floral wreath at Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed's mausoleum.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented a guard of honour. Various people from different walks of life, civil and military officials and relatives of Shuhada attended the wreath-laying ceremony.