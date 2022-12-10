UrduPoint.com

51st Shahadat Anniversary Of Sowar Hussain Shaheed Observed

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2022 | 04:20 PM

51st Shahadat anniversary of Sowar Hussain Shaheed observed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :The 51st Shahadat (martyrdom) anniversary of Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider was observed on Saturday at Dhoke Muhammad Hussain near Gujar Khan.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Officer Commanding, Major General Muhammad Irfan laid a floral wreath at Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed's mausoleum.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented a guard of honour. Various people from different walks of life, civil and military officials and relatives of Shuhada attended the wreath-laying ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Martyrs Shaheed ISPR Gujar Khan From

Recent Stories

PakVsEng: Pakistan all out for 202 in 2nd Test

PakVsEng: Pakistan all out for 202 in 2nd Test

39 minutes ago
 Court acquits Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in ..

Court acquits Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in drugs case

58 minutes ago
 Chairman NDMA meets with Executive Director of ADP ..

Chairman NDMA meets with Executive Director of ADPC

3 hours ago
 Flood victims need continued support

Flood victims need continued support

3 hours ago
 Participants Of 5th Maritime Security Workshop Vis ..

Participants Of 5th Maritime Security Workshop Visit Naval Headquarters

3 hours ago
 Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Hor ..

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Horst Visits Pakistan To Discuss ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.