52 absconders involved in heinous crime held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police have arrested 52 absconders and proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes during the last week, a public relations officer said.

Following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, he said special tasks were assigned to all senior police officials to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders involved in heinous crimes.

ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that the Islamabad Capital Police is taking all possible steps to eradicate crimes from the city, and those involved in heinous crimes and illegal activities will be dealt with iron hands. Safety of the lives and property of the citizens is the foremost priority of Islamabad Capital Police, he added.