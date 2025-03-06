Open Menu

52 Arrested For Possessing Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2025 | 03:10 PM

52 arrested for possessing weapons

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The police arrested 52 suspects and registered cases against them for

possessing illegal weapons.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said the district police launched campaign against

illegal weapons and arrested 52 suspects during the last month for posessing illegal weapons.

He added that 52 cases had been registered against the suspects.

He said that the police had also recovered weapons, including three rifles, two guns, five

repeaters, one revolver, 41 pistols and 144 cartridges.

