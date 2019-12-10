UrduPoint.com
52 Arrested In Crackdown Against Profiteers, Encroachments In Peshawar

The District Administration has arrested 52 persons in crackdown against profiteering, unhygienic conditions and encroachments, said a press release issued her Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The District Administration has arrested 52 persons in crackdown against profiteering, unhygienic conditions and encroachments, said a press release issued her Tuesday.

The arrested persons included bakers (nanbais) fruit & vegetable sellers, grocers and owners of the fast-food outlets.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Cantonment, Gulshan Ara visited different bazaars of Peshawar Cantonment while AACs Town-III and Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) inspected different shops, fast-food outlets and restaurants on University Road, Tehkal and Hayatabad.

During their visit, they arrested 52 persons over encroachments, unhygienic conditions in restaurants, fast-food outlets, lack of official price list andprofiteering.

More Stories From Pakistan

