52-bed Isolation Wards Set Up In Matiari For Coronavirus Patients

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 09:10 PM

52-bed isolation wards set up in Matiari for coronavirus patients

The district administration has established 52-bed isolation wards in all Taluka hospitals and Rural Health Centers to cope with any potential threat of coronavirus in Matiari district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration has established 52-bed isolation wards in all Taluka hospitals and Rural Health Centers to cope with any potential threat of coronavirus in Matiari district.

This was stated by district focal person for Coronavirus, Dr. Zaheer in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Matiari Ghulam Haider Chandio on Monday.

Dr. Zaheer informed the meeting that 8-bed isolation wards each in all three Taluka hospitals including Matiari, Hala and Saeedabad and 28-bed isolation rooms in different Rural Health Centers including Bhit Shah established in the district.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner also directed the health officials to adopt required precautionary measures against coronavirus and provide all required medicines and other equipment in the hospitals.

The DC also directed medical as well as para-medical staff to remain high alert and discharge their duties round the clock so that any untoward situation could be faced.

He said in DC office district control room had already been established with telephone number 022-2760034 and the people had been advised not to pay heed on fake propaganda circulated through social media regarding coronavirus.

For any accurate information regarding coronavirus, people should remain in contact with health department's official on above mentioned telephone number of the control room.

The District Health Officer Dr. Ghulam Rasool Waswano informed the meeting that surgical masks and other required equipment for medical and para-medical staff had been made available.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner II, Ishtiaq Ahmed Mangi, Medical Superintendent Taluka Hospital Matiari Dr. Toufique Ahmed Memon, MS Hala Dr. Bachal Garwan, Dr. Abdul Sattar Mir and others were also attended the meeting.

