52 beggars caught in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) : As many as 52 beggars were caught from various parts of the city during an operation against beggary.

According to social welfare department sources, Social Welfare Officer Rehana Yasmeen along with her team conducted operation against professional beggars in different areas of the city and caught 52 beggars including 29 females, 21 males and 2 juveniles.

Later, the beggars were sent to Old-age Home, Darul Aman and Child Protection & Welfare Bureau.