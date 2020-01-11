UrduPoint.com
52 Benami Properties Detected In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 05:27 PM

52 Benami properties detected in Multan

The district administration detected 52 benami properties and information, in this regard, would be shared with the Federal Board of Revenue

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) : The district administration detected 52 benami properties and information, in this regard, would be shared with the Federal board of Revenue.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak while chairing a meeting here on Saturday. Additional District Collector Revenue Tayyab Khan, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Shehzad Mehboob, sub registrar Kamran Bukhari, Additional DG Multan Development Authority Chaudhry Anwar, focal person FBR Miss Sairah and other officials were also present.

As many as 20 benami properties were detected in Tehsil city, 12 in Tehsil Sadar and four in Shujabad. Similarly, Multan Development Authority traced 16 properties.

The Identification Card number of the holders of Benami properties would be shared with the Federal Board of Revenue.

The Deputy Commissioner also informed that entry of touts had been banned in the Revenue offices. He directed the officers not to delay legal work of citizens, otherwise, strict action would be initiated against them. He also ordered an inquiry into fake land registries, recovered few days ago.

Earlier, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Tayyab Khan informed that police had arrested culprits of fake land registries.

He informed that they had recovered Rs 1.47 billion as mutation fee, stamp duty and agriculture income tax.

