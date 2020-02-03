UrduPoint.com
52 Booked Over Decanting, Running Mini-petrol Pumps In Faisalabad

Mon 03rd February 2020

52 booked over decanting, running mini-petrol pumps in Faisalabad

The civil defense department, during a campaign against illegal liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) decanting and mini-petrol pumps, got cases registered against 52 shopkeepers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ):The civil defense department, during a campaign against illegal liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) decanting and mini-petrol pumps, got cases registered against 52 shopkeepers and sealed their shops in January 2020.

