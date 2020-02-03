52 Booked Over Decanting, Running Mini-petrol Pumps In Faisalabad
Mon 03rd February 2020 | 05:53 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The civil defense department, during a campaign against illegal liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) decanting and mini-petrol pumps, got cases registered against 52 shopkeepers and sealed their shops in January 2020.