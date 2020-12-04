UrduPoint.com
52 BRT Commuters Held For Not Wearing Face Masks

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 03:54 PM

52 BRT commuters held for not wearing face masks

The district administration in a crackdown on Friday arrested 52 commuters at different BRT and other transport terminals for failing to wear face mask as part of SOPs against COVID-19

These persons were held during a surprise visit by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar to inspect implementation of SOPs in BRT and other bus stands in Hashtnagri area.

While some of them were rounded up during visit of Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Shafiq Afridi to BRT terminals in Saddar bazaar and GT Road area.

The deputy commissioner said that commuters should adhere to SOPs by ensuring wearing face mask as precautionary measures against spread of the corona pandemic.

He also urged shopkeepers and transporters to strictly implement SOPs, otherwise strict action would be taken under relevant laws.

More Stories From Pakistan

