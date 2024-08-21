52 constables elevated to head constables in departmental promotions in Kohat police

52 Constables of the Kohat Police have been promoted to the rank of Head Constables in a significant move to recognize and reward outstanding performance

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) 52 Constables of the Kohat Police have been promoted to the rank of Head Constables in a significant move to recognize and reward outstanding performance.

According to sources of Kohat police, the departmental promotion committee, chaired by DPO Kohat Muhammad Umar Khan on Wednesday reviewed the overall performance of the constables before issuing the promotion orders.

