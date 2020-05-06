UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

52 Corona-positive Patients Under Treatment In General Hospital

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 10:18 PM

52 corona-positive patients under treatment in General Hospital

Coronavirus was confirmed in 14 more patients in Faisalabad during past 24 hours and now 52 corona-positive patients are under treatment in Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad (GMA) where three patients are in serious condition

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Coronavirus was confirmed in 14 more patients in Faisalabad during past 24 hours and now 52 corona-positive patients are under treatment in Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad (GMA) where three patients are in serious condition.

Medical Superintendent General Hospital GMA Dr Ejaz Akhtar while talking to APP on Wednesday said that till Tuesday, 38 corona-positive patients were admitted to the General Hospital but this number was jumped to 52 on Wednesday.

He said that 59 patients were brought to general hospital and corona test report of 52 patients received positive while reports of remaining patients are awaited.

General Hospital GMA is fully reserved for coronavirus where three patients are in critical condition and they are on ventilators, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education extends deadline for receivi ..

20 minutes ago

Dubai Economy: 1,342 outlets fully compliant with ..

35 minutes ago

SEC establishes volunteering committee in Sharjah

1 hour ago

UAE harnessing all human, material capacities to c ..

1 hour ago

Al Ain Zoo issues 2019 annual report highlighting ..

1 hour ago

TRA Academy receives 42,000 trainees from 83 count ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.