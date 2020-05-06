52 corona-positive patients under treatment in General Hospital

Coronavirus was confirmed in 14 more patients in Faisalabad during past 24 hours and now 52 corona-positive patients are under treatment in Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad (GMA) where three patients are in serious condition

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Coronavirus was confirmed in 14 more patients in Faisalabad during past 24 hours and now 52 corona-positive patients are under treatment in Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad (GMA) where three patients are in serious condition.

Medical Superintendent General Hospital GMA Dr Ejaz Akhtar while talking to APP on Wednesday said that till Tuesday, 38 corona-positive patients were admitted to the General Hospital but this number was jumped to 52 on Wednesday.

He said that 59 patients were brought to general hospital and corona test report of 52 patients received positive while reports of remaining patients are awaited.

General Hospital GMA is fully reserved for coronavirus where three patients are in critical condition and they are on ventilators, he added.