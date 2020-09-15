52 criminals arrested in faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The police arrested 52 criminals from various parts of the district during past 24 hours.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that the police arrested 16 drug traffickers recovering 3.5 kg chars along-with 540 liters liquor from their possession besides nabbing 29 gamblers along with bet money of Rs.63,500/

Similarly, the police also arrested seven illicit weapon holders and recovered 6 pistols, one repeaters and a number of bullets from them.