52 Criminals Arrested In Faisalabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 04:27 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The police arrested 52 criminals from various parts of the district during past 24 hours.
A police spokesman said on Tuesday that the police arrested 16 drug traffickers recovering 3.
5 kg chars along-with 540 liters liquor from their possession besides nabbing 29 gamblers along with bet money of Rs.63,500/-.
Similarly, the police also arrested seven illicit weapon holders and recovered 6 pistols, one repeaters and a number of bullets from them.