52 Criminals Arrested In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 01:54 AM

52 criminals arrested in Faisalabad

The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 52 criminals, including four proclaimed offenders

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ):The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 52 criminals, including four proclaimed offenders.

A police spokesman said policemen arrested 18 drug traffickers and recovered 12.770kg hashish and 240 liter liquor besides nabbing 22 gamblers with money.

The police also arrested eight illicit weapon holders and recovered eight pistols and a numberof rounds.

