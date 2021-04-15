52 'criminals' held, drugs, weapons seized

Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 52 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours

According to the police, raiding teams nabbed three proclaimed offender, seven drug-pushers and recovered 185 litres of liquor from them.

The police also held 35 gamblers with stake money of Rs 55,490.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested seven persons and recovered three pistols, two rifles, one dagger and a number of bullets from them.