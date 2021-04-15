UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

52 'criminals' Held, Drugs, Weapons Seized

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 07:27 PM

52 'criminals' held, drugs, weapons seized

Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 52 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 52 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the police, raiding teams nabbed three proclaimed offender, seven drug-pushers and recovered 185 litres of liquor from them.

The police also held 35 gamblers with stake money of Rs 55,490.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested seven persons and recovered three pistols, two rifles, one dagger and a number of bullets from them.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

NAS Sports Tournament opens with exciting padel du ..

31 minutes ago

Lavrov to Meet With Mexican Counterpart in Moscow ..

9 seconds ago

Business community of for reconsideration of NCOC ..

11 seconds ago

Shop sealed on overcharging

12 seconds ago

Two shopkeepers arrested, 5 named in FIRs on overc ..

13 seconds ago

Ramzan Hockey festival announced

15 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.