52 FIRs, 47 premises sealed for violating dengue SOPs in 24 hours

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2023 | 06:57 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :District Health Authority (DHA) had lodged 52 FIRs and sealed 47 premises on violations of anti-dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

This was stated by the Chief Executive Officer of Health Dr Ejaz Ahmed while inspecting the anti-dengue arrangements in a private housing society here Wednesday.

He said that the health department, in collaboration with allied departments, had also issued tickets to 30 violators.

The CEO said that anti-dengue surveillance had been expedited to control the growth of larvae while the spray was being carried out at places that were vulnerable to mosquito breeding.

Dr Ejaz added that anti-dengue SOPs were being followed strictly and data was being upgraded on the dashboard regularly.

