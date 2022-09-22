UrduPoint.com

52 Flour Sale Points Set Up In District

Published September 22, 2022

52 flour sale points set up in district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :District administration on Thursday setup 52 flour sale points across the district to ensure uninterrupted flour supply to the masses.

This was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto while presiding over a meeting to review demand and supply of flour in the district.

He said that a flour bag of ten kg would be available at Rs 648 and 20 kg at Rs 1295 at these flour sale points.

He said that the district food department has been directed to set up more flour sale points in the district in order to facilitate masses through offering them flour on subsidized rates as per the policy of the provincial government.

He directed officers concerned to ensure strict monitoring of the supply chain from flour mills to markets adding that stern action would be taken against the shopkeepers involved profiteering and hoarding of flour.

Later, the Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood visited flour sale points to monitor the facility being offered to citizens.

