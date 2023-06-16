Punjab secretary agriculture Iftikhar Ali Sahu said on Friday that 52 Kissan Sahulat Centre's have been made operational in south Punjab to provide quality inputs and technical guidance to farmers to maximize cotton production

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Punjab secretary agriculture Iftikhar Ali Sahu said on Friday that 52 Kissan Sahulat Centre's have been made operational in south Punjab to provide quality inputs and technical guidance to farmers to maximize cotton production.

Presiding over a meeting here, he said that these Centres would help ensure better cotton crop management.

He announced to impose a ban on transfers and postings of field officials of agriculture extension and pest warning and quality control of pesticides during the cotton season for extending extension services to farmers on time.

He said, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi was personally monitoring the cotton Action Plan and urged all the stakeholders to play their role in maximizing per acre cotton production to get a bigger volume.

Officials informed that data of cotton farmers has been compiled to a greater extent in south Punjab including 73% in Bahawalpur, 96% in Multan and 92% in Dera Ghazi Khan and this data will be helpful in making production targets achievable.

Secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Asif Ali, additional secretaries Shabbir Ahmad Khan and Imtiaz Ahmad Waraich, DG agriculture extension Dr Anjum Ali, Chief scientist Ayub Agriculture Research Institute Dr Muhammad Akhtar, DG pest warning Rana Faqeer Ahmad and others were present.

Iftikhar Sahu said that more industrious and devoted effort was needed at this important stage of cotton crop management adding that the technical advisory of divisional expert groups must also include weather experts and their advisory be made available to farmers on time.

He also advised officials to enhance workforce by engaging agriculture graduates, experts from private sector and retired field assistants for effective crop monitoring.