52 liters of liquor recovered, 03 held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Police arrested three liquor suppliers and recovered 52 litres of liquor from their possession during a crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, City Police held Haroon and recovered 20 liters of liquor from his possession.

Similarly, Gujjar Khan nabbed Abdul Jabbar and recovered 20 liters of liquor from his custody.

While taking action, Bani police recovered 12 litres of liquor from Dawood.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams and said that the arrested accused will be punished according to law.