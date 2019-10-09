5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Various Parts Of Country
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 06:09 PM
A moderate earthquake measuring 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale hit various parts of the country including Peshawar,Chitral, Malakand, Swat, Mardan, Islamabad, Abbottabad
No damage and causalities have been reported.The depth of earthquake was 180 kilometers below the ground, Private news channel reported.
The epicentre of earthquake was the region Koh-e Hindukush in Afghanistan.