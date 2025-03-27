Open Menu

5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Islamabad, Parts Of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2025 | 02:20 PM

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale jolted Islamabad, Peshawar and multiple districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday afternoon.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the tremors were felt in other areas including Shangla, Kohat, Swabi, Lower Dir, Chitral, Attock, Malakand, Swat, Shangla, Buner and Abbottabad, ptv news channel

reported.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s Seismological Centre, the earthquake struck with depth of 198 kilometers.

The epicenter was located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, a region known for frequent seismic activity.

