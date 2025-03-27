5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Islamabad, Parts Of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale jolted Islamabad, Peshawar and multiple districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday afternoon.
According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the tremors were felt in other areas including Shangla, Kohat, Swabi, Lower Dir, Chitral, Attock, Malakand, Swat, Shangla, Buner and Abbottabad, ptv news channel
reported.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s Seismological Centre, the earthquake struck with depth of 198 kilometers.
The epicenter was located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, a region known for frequent seismic activity.
Recent Stories
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude on Richter scale hits Islamabad, KP
IMF allows Pakistan to reduce electricity tariffs by Rs1 per unit
PM’s Digital Youth Hub launched to provide opportunities
From Plastic to Metal: The Evolution of Smartphone Design
A New Era of AI: How vivo V50 5G Brings Intelligence and Efficiency to Your Fing ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2025
Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to Pakistan’s Army Chief on death of his ..
UN welcomes discussions, commitments reached in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine
Mansoor bin Mohammed elected President of UAE National Olympic Committee
Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains unwavering: SSP Larkana
Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF
More Stories From Pakistan
-
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa6 minutes ago
-
City Mayor invites people across country to participate in Derajat 2025 festival6 minutes ago
-
Pak-US Officials discuss Counter-Terrorism Cooperation in High-Level Meeting6 minutes ago
-
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude on Richter scale hits Islamabad, KP6 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 39 properties16 minutes ago
-
FJWU hosts 'Shaping Tomorrow’s Leaders' mentorship session26 minutes ago
-
Youth killed, woman injured in traffic collision26 minutes ago
-
RIC to implement service charges for diagnostic report delivery26 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Convent School celebrates recognition day for primary level26 minutes ago
-
Fayyaz Rahujo assumes charge as DC Khairpur26 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on high prices, arrests dozens26 minutes ago
-
PM’s Digital Youth Hub launched to provide opportunities31 minutes ago