UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts KP, No Loss Reported Yet

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 06:41 PM

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts KP, no loss reported yet

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake Wednesday afternoon jolted various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) causing panic among the people who immediately rushed to open places from homes and workplaces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :A 5.2 magnitude earthquake Wednesday afternoon jolted various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) causing panic among the people who immediately rushed to open places from homes and workplaces.

However, no loss of lives and property has so far been reported from any trembled part of the province.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the magnitude of the tremor was measured as 5.2 on the Richter scale that struck at a depth of 180kms with epicenter lying at the Hindu Kush Region Afghanistan.

The latitude of the quake was recorded 36.48 North and longitude 70.81 East, a senior official of the PMD told APP.

The tremblers were felt in parts of Malakand division including Swat, Dir and other upper districts and in Hazara division, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar Kohistan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera.

On September 24, a powerful earthquake jolted several parts of Pakistan, particularly areas of AJK, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar Earthquake Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Punjab Swat Mansehra Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Dir Kohistan Malakand Swabi Azad Jammu And Kashmir September From

Recent Stories

PBIF Terms Demand Deficit Resulting In Massive Une ..

2 minutes ago

Power price raised by Rs1.78 per unit for October

2 minutes ago

A statistical review of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy four-d ..

11 minutes ago

Pioneers of lithium-ion battery win Nobel Chemistr ..

2 minutes ago

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture or ..

2 minutes ago

Syrian Kurds Can Accept Anti-Aircraft Systems From ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.