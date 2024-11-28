5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts KPK, Suburbs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) An earthquake tremor of 5.2 intensity jolted Peshawar, Malakand, Swat, Mansehra, Muzaffarabad, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Thursday evening.
According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the epicenter of the 5.
2 magnitude earthquake has been identified as located near the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region, private news channels reported.
The depth of the earthquake was 212 km.
According to NSMC, the tremors were felt across various cities of KP, including Mardan, Malakand, Hangu, Buner, Shangla, Dir, and Charsadda.
Fortunately, there have been no reports of notable damage or casualties.
People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.
Recent Stories
Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas
Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..
Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..
Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..
Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..
Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests
Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad
The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..
Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists
PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Trust building among traders, FBR stressed for development of national economy1 minute ago
-
Qamber Police arrest drug dealers, undercover accused.1 minute ago
-
Software exhibition,job fair held at SBBU1 minute ago
-
2 miners killed in Mingora2 minutes ago
-
Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources9 minutes ago
-
PTI founder not a political prisoner, facing corruption, violence charges : Ahsan Iqbal11 minutes ago
-
VC reviews exams arrangements11 minutes ago
-
DC discusses Punjab Human Capital Investment Project schemes21 minutes ago
-
LHCBA Bahawalpur delegation calls on IUB VC21 minutes ago
-
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas27 minutes ago
-
SHO, female SI suspended31 minutes ago
-
Moderate rain likely from Nov 28-Dec 02; to improve air quality31 minutes ago