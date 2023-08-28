Open Menu

5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Peshawar, Nearby Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2023 | 10:20 AM

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Peshawar, nearby areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :A strong earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale hit Peshawar, and other adjoining areas on early Monday morning.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, a moderate earthquake having 5.

2 magnitude on Richter scale jolted Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Malakand, Lower Dir, Mardan and other adjoining areas, Private news channel reported.

The earthquake's epicentre was the Afghanistan's Hindukash region, the depth of the earthquake was 184 km.

The people left their houses and offices in panic and started recited Kalam-Tayaba.

No report of casualty or damage to property was received from any part of the province.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Peshawar Earthquake Mardan Nowshera Dir Malakand Swabi From

Recent Stories

Over 3,000 evacuated after heavy rain in central C ..

Over 3,000 evacuated after heavy rain in central China

18 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Khalid bin Zayed commends Emirati women&#039;s eff ..

Khalid bin Zayed commends Emirati women&#039;s efforts, successes

10 hours ago
 UAE calls for free flow of capital, goods, service ..

UAE calls for free flow of capital, goods, services during B20 meeting in India

10 hours ago
 Frontline Heroes Office praises efforts of Emirati ..

Frontline Heroes Office praises efforts of Emirati women

10 hours ago
Bodour Al Qasimi commends Emirati women&#039;s ach ..

Bodour Al Qasimi commends Emirati women&#039;s achievements

10 hours ago
 Emirati women&#039;s achievements reflective of UA ..

Emirati women&#039;s achievements reflective of UAE leadership&#039;s support: I ..

12 hours ago
 Dubai 10X receives 79 proposals from 33 government ..

Dubai 10X receives 79 proposals from 33 government entities

15 hours ago
 Emirati Women are key partners in ongoing national ..

Emirati Women are key partners in ongoing national efforts to create a sustainab ..

16 hours ago
 Emirati Women’s Day is reminder of role of count ..

Emirati Women’s Day is reminder of role of country&#039;s wise leadership and ..

16 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing f ..

Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing food parcels in Amdjarass, Chad

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan