5.2 magnitude quake shakes districts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) An earthquake measuring 5.2 magnitude on the International Richter Scale jolted several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

According to the Met Office, the magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 5.

2 and its epicenter was the bordering area of Afghanistan and Tajikistan with a depth of 212 kilometers.

The tremors were felt in Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Swabi, Charsadda, Dir, Swat and adjacent areas. No loss to human life and property was reported till filing of this report.