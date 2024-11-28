Open Menu

5.2 Magnitude Quake Shakes Districts Of KP

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2024 | 05:20 PM

5.2 magnitude quake shakes districts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) An earthquake measuring 5.2 magnitude on the International Richter Scale jolted several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

According to the Met Office, the magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 5.

2 and its epicenter was the bordering area of Afghanistan and Tajikistan with a depth of 212 kilometers.

The tremors were felt in Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Swabi, Charsadda, Dir, Swat and adjacent areas. No loss to human life and property was reported till filing of this report.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Peshawar Earthquake Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Mardan Tajikistan Charsadda Dir Swabi

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s ..

Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources

48 minutes ago
 Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, sur ..

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas

1 hour ago
 Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climat ..

Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue f ..

Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..

2 hours ago
 Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push P ..

Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..

2 hours ago
 Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to ..

Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog

2 hours ago
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great ..

Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..

2 hours ago
 Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov ..

Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests

3 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minis ..

The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..

4 hours ago
 Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artis ..

Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists

6 hours ago
 PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan