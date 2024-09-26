52 modern CCTV cameras installed on Warsak Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) To counter the terror incidents and crimes, police have installed 52 state-of-the-art HD CCTV cameras on Warsak Road that have been linked with the Command-and-Control System of the Sharqi Police.

SSP Operations, Kashif Zulfiqar told media persons on Thursday that due to the sensitivity of the area, 52 modern HD cameras have been installed at different points of the Warsak Road that would constantly be monitored through the Command-and-Control System.

Giving more details, SSP Operations said these cameras have been installed from Kababyan to Mithra and Shagai areas. These modern monitoring gadgets, he said, have also been installed at other sensitive areas including Babu Garhi, the main road, crossings and populated localities of Warsak Road.

The CCTV cameras have been connected with the Command-and-Control system, working at Sharqi police station for round the clock monitoring through a modern technology to counter crimes.

He said on Warsak Road, incidents of terrorism have been reported in the recent past as last month a police van was also targeted with a roadside explosive device there. These cameras will help identify criminals involved in subversive and anti-state activities.

APP/vak