52 new corona cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Another 52 cases of coronavirus were reported from various parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that 29 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 8 in Rawalpindi, 2 each in Attock, Multan, Nankana Sahib, Sialkot, 1 each in Faisalabad, Kasur, Khushab, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Rajanpur and Gujranwala.

The secretary said that so far, total number of cases reached 444,226 while recoveries 428,412 in the province.

The total number of active cases was recorded as 2,758 to date, he added.

In last 24 hours, one death was reported in Punjab rising the death toll to 13,056. He said that 15,263 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours and a total of 8.70 million tests were conducted altogether.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID-19 incidence during the last 24 hours was recordedas 0.3 percent in the province, adding that Lahore had 0.6 percent, Faisalabad 0.2 pc,Rawalpindi 1.0 pc, and 0.1 percent in Multan.