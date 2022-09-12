UrduPoint.com

52 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2022 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Another 52 cases of coronavirus were reported from various parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a press statement here no Monday, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Skandar said that 31 cases were reported in Lahore, 9 in Bahawalpur, 4 in Sheikhupura, two each in Vehari, Multan and Rawalpindi, one each in Toba Tek Singh and Jhang.

The secretary said that total cases were recorded 521,786 while recoveries stood at 505,845.

He said the health department conducted 6057 tests for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours and 11,972,052 tests had so far been conducted.

He said the number of death toll was recorded as13,608 in the province.

The secretary said the overall rate of Covid-19 incidence in the province was recorded as 0.9 per centduring the last 24 hours, adding that in Lahore 1.8 per cent, Bahawalpur 5.3 per cent, Sheikhupura3.4 per cent and Rawalpindi 0.3 percent.

