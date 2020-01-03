According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 52% Pakistanis believe that Nawaz Sharif went to London for his treatment after some deal between PML-N and PTI-led government

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 52% Pakistanis believe that Nawaz Sharif went to London for his treatment after some deal between PML-N and PTI-led government.



A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “To what extent you agree or disagree with the following statement: Nawaz Sharif traveling to London for his treatment is a result of a deal between PML-N and the government?” In response, 32% said they completely agree, 20% said somewhat agree, 14% said somewhat disagree and 23% said they completely disagreed that Nawaz Sharif went to London for his treatment due to some deal between PML-N and the government.