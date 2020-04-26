52 persons donate blood for thalassemia patients

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :AsAround 52 persons donated blood for thalassemia patients in different blood donation camps, set up by Dawat Islami in district Muzaffargarh.

According to Dawat Islami staffers, they established blood donation camps in Jatoi, Rohealianwali, Shehr Sultan and Alipur.

They informed that a good number of people visited the camps.

Due to lockdown, the thalassemia patients faced issue of shortage of blood pints.