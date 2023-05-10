52 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 52 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 91,742 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.3 million fine was imposed while cases were registered against two thieves over involvement in tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, installing loops in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.