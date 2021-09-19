UrduPoint.com

52 Power pilferers nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 07:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 52 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Sunday.    Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,  Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 65,000 electricity units.

       A sum of over Rs 1.2 million fine was imposed on power pilferers over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.      

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Sunday Million

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Georgian Economy Minis ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Georgian Economy Minister

8 minutes ago
 ERC inaugurates development projects in Comoros

ERC inaugurates development projects in Comoros

23 minutes ago
 Sharjah updates precautionary measures for social ..

Sharjah updates precautionary measures for social events

1 hour ago
 Sharjah&#039;s new park for labourers opens in Al ..

Sharjah&#039;s new park for labourers opens in Al Sajaa Industrial area

2 hours ago
 33,216 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

33,216 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of VPS9 p ..

Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of VPS9 photography prize

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.