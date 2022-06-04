UrduPoint.com

52 Professional Beggars Arrested During Crackdown

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2022 | 05:40 PM

52 professional beggars arrested during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdowns on professional beggars, arrested 52 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avoid the risk of road accidents.

On the directives of the In-charge Anti-Beggars Squad, the city police along with their respective teams, took action against the professional beggars and detained them in different police stations in the city, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

On the occasion, SSP Operations Waseem Riaz said the special anti-beggar squad was working hard to curtail the increasing number of professional beggars.

"The professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of the city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase the risk of accidents. Therefore, the public is also requested to not serve alms, as discouraging such factors will not only improve the society but also the traffic flow", he said.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

LCCI for efforts to lift Pak-Malaysia mutual trade

LCCI for efforts to lift Pak-Malaysia mutual trade

4 seconds ago
 Woman allegedly gang-raped by five-men in Jhelum

Woman allegedly gang-raped by five-men in Jhelum

9 minutes ago
 "You will lose your job if load-shedding exceeds t ..

"You will lose your job if load-shedding exceeds two hours a day," PM warns offi ..

26 minutes ago
 Pak vs WI: Zainab Abbas included in six-member com ..

Pak vs WI: Zainab Abbas included in six-member commentary panel for series

3 hours ago
 Fakhar Zaman gets ICC Team of the Year cap

Fakhar Zaman gets ICC Team of the Year cap

4 hours ago
 Fuel quota of govt employees cancelled, says Ata T ..

Fuel quota of govt employees cancelled, says Ata Tarar

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.