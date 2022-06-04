52 professional beggars arrested during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdowns on professional beggars, arrested 52 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avoid the risk of road accidents.

On the directives of the In-charge Anti-Beggars Squad, the city police along with their respective teams, took action against the professional beggars and detained them in different police stations in the city, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

On the occasion, SSP Operations Waseem Riaz said the special anti-beggar squad was working hard to curtail the increasing number of professional beggars.

"The professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of the city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase the risk of accidents. Therefore, the public is also requested to not serve alms, as discouraging such factors will not only improve the society but also the traffic flow", he said.