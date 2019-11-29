52 profiteers fined in Multan

Price Control Magistrates imposed fine amounting Rs 50000 on 52 shopkeepers for selling commodities on high rates during a crack down here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) -:price Control Magistrates imposed fine amounting Rs 50000 on 52 shopkeepers for selling commodities on high rates during a crack down here on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner Saddar Shahzad Mahboob and Assistant Commissioner Shujabad Abida Fareed conducted raids at various locations of the city and checked 613 shops of 31 markets and various petrol pumps and imposed fine over Rs 50,000 each to various pump owners for faulty measuring scales and 52 shopkeepers during the crackdown.