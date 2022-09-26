52 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering, erecting encroachments

The district administration Peshawar here on Monday arrested 52 shopkeepers for profiteering, selling under-weight roti, poor cleanliness conditions and erecting of encroachments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration Peshawar here on Monday arrested 52 shopkeepers for profiteering, selling under-weight roti, poor cleanliness conditions and erecting of encroachments .

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, the officers of district administration conducted raids in Gulbahar, Kohat Road, G.T.

Road, Dalzak Road, Charsadda Road, various bazaars of the interior city and other localities.

The arrested shopkeepers included vegetable and fruit sellers, bakers (nanbais), butchers, milk sellers, grocers, members of encroachment mafia and other violators of the law.

The DC directed the officers of the district administration to strictly monitor the violators during inspection of bazaars and initiate legal proceeding against profiteers and encroachment mafia.