UrduPoint.com

52 Shopkeepers Arrested For Profiteering, Erecting Encroachments

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2022 | 07:09 PM

52 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering, erecting encroachments

The district administration Peshawar here on Monday arrested 52 shopkeepers for profiteering, selling under-weight roti, poor cleanliness conditions and erecting of encroachments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration Peshawar here on Monday arrested 52 shopkeepers for profiteering, selling under-weight roti, poor cleanliness conditions and erecting of encroachments .

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, the officers of district administration conducted raids in Gulbahar, Kohat Road, G.T.

Road, Dalzak Road, Charsadda Road, various bazaars of the interior city and other localities.

The arrested shopkeepers included vegetable and fruit sellers, bakers (nanbais), butchers, milk sellers, grocers, members of encroachment mafia and other violators of the law.

The DC directed the officers of the district administration to strictly monitor the violators during inspection of bazaars and initiate legal proceeding against profiteers and encroachment mafia.

Related Topics

Peshawar Poor Road Kohat Charsadda

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 150,100 cusecs water

IRSA releases 150,100 cusecs water

20 seconds ago
 Brazilian coach to train national footballers

Brazilian coach to train national footballers

23 seconds ago
 Amir Muqam saddened by military officials' martyrd ..

Amir Muqam saddened by military officials' martyrdom in chopper crash

24 seconds ago
 Court returns Pak PWD reference to NAB

Court returns Pak PWD reference to NAB

26 seconds ago
 Campaign against profiteers to continue: DC

Campaign against profiteers to continue: DC

14 minutes ago
 DC Haripur chairs dengue control meeting

DC Haripur chairs dengue control meeting

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.